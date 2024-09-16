India Rebuts Iran's Supreme Leader's Remarks on Minority Rights

India on Monday strongly condemned comments made by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, concerning the condition of minorities in India, labeling the remarks as ''misinformed and unacceptable.''

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal advised countries commenting on India's minorities to review their ''own record'' before making any observations about others.

''We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable,'' Jaiswal asserted.

''Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others,'' he emphasized.

Addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday, Khamenei discussed what he described as the ''suffering'' of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar, and India.

''The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent regarding our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place,'' he posted on 'X' as part of a series of comments on the event.

