U.S. Secures Release of Pastor David Lin from China
The United States successfully negotiated the release of American Pastor David Lin, who had been detained in China. The State Department's efforts, led by spokesperson Matthew Miller, continue as they aim to secure the release of other detained Americans.
The United States has successfully secured the release of American Pastor David Lin from detention in China, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Miller announced on Monday that efforts had been ongoing to facilitate Lin's release.
Despite this success, Miller emphasized that there are still several Americans detained in China, and the U.S. government remains committed to securing their freedom as well.
