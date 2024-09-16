Left Menu

Celebrating 100 Days: Blood Donation Camps and PM Modi’s Birthday

The NDA government and BJP have organized nationwide events, including a blood donation camp in Delhi, to mark 100 days in office and celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday. BJP President J P Nadda will launch the camp and an exhibition about Modi's life at the party headquarters.

Updated: 16-09-2024 23:13 IST
The NDA government and the BJP have organized a series of nationwide events to mark their 100 days in office, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on Tuesday.

In the national capital, BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate a blood donation camp under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative and an exhibition showcasing Modi's life at the party headquarters.

Additionally, several Union ministers, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, S P Singh Baghel, and George Kurian, will hold press conferences to deliver report cards on the achievements of their respective ministries over the past 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

