Celebrating 100 Days: Blood Donation Camps and PM Modi’s Birthday

The NDA government and the BJP have organized a series of nationwide events to mark their 100 days in office, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on Tuesday.

In the national capital, BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate a blood donation camp under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative and an exhibition showcasing Modi's life at the party headquarters.

Additionally, several Union ministers, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, S P Singh Baghel, and George Kurian, will hold press conferences to deliver report cards on the achievements of their respective ministries over the past 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)