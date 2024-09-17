Left Menu

Suspicious Packages Disrupt Early Voting in Multiple States

Suspicious packages containing harmless powder were sent to election officials in at least five states, prompting evacuations and investigations. The FBI and US Postal Service are involved in the probe. The scare disrupts the already tense early voting season, with some local elections facing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:55 IST
  • United States

Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states on Monday, but none of the packages were reported to contain hazardous material.

Powder-containing packages were dispatched to secretaries of state and state election offices in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, state officials have confirmed. The FBI and US Postal Service are investigating this incident, marking the second time in a year that election officials have received such packages.

As early voting begins ahead of high-stakes elections for president, Senate, Congress, and key statehouse offices, these packages are causing widespread disruption. Several states found white powder substances in envelopes sent to election officials, which were mostly confirmed to be harmless. The Oklahoma Election Office confirmed the material to be flour, while Wyoming officials have yet to identify the substance. The packages prompted evacuations in some states, with hazmat teams quickly determining the materials were not hazardous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

