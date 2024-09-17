Left Menu

Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan have extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74. They praised his leadership and expressed their hope for his continued service in guiding India towards prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:12 IST
Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended their heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Naidu expressed his best wishes, saying, "Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership."

Pawan Kalyan also shared his wishes, expressing his confidence in Modi's leadership. "The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir," the actor-turned-politician said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024