Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended their heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Naidu expressed his best wishes, saying, "Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership."

Pawan Kalyan also shared his wishes, expressing his confidence in Modi's leadership. "The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir," the actor-turned-politician said.

(With inputs from agencies.)