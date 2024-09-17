Arvind Kejriwal to Meet LG Saxena, Submit Resignation; Atishi Poised as Successor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today to formally submit his resignation. LG Saxena has indicated that he and the newly proposed Chief Minister, Atishi, are welcome, labeling it as a legislative process.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has been picked as Kejriwal's successor following his resignation announcement. She affirmed her commitment to work through the party's remaining tenure and brings Kejriwal back after the upcoming elections. The decision came during a meeting of AAP MLAs where Kejriwal proposed her name.

On Saturday, Kejriwal declared that he would resign and not resume office until the people of Delhi declare him 'honest.' He called for advancing the Delhi polls to November, ahead of the scheduled February elections. Kejriwal's announcement came just days after his release from Tihar jail on bail, with conditions imposed by the Supreme Court related to a corruption case.

