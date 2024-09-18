West Bengal Government to Hold Further Talks with Junior Doctors Amidst Unresolved Demands

The West Bengal government will meet a delegation of 30 junior doctors on Wednesday, following a request for further dialogue as some demands from the doctors remain unaddressed. Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, noted that several districts in South Bengal are grappling with flood-like conditions, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee actively visiting these areas.

Pant stated, 'I received your email dated September 18. The Chief Minister has announced the formation of a Task Force to address your safety and security concerns in medical institutions. Meanwhile, various districts in South Bengal are experiencing severe flooding.'

'Despite these challenges, we urge you to resume duties in the public interest. I, along with other Task Force members, will meet your delegation at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 06:30 PM. Please arrive by 06:15 PM,' the Chief Secretary added.

After a prior meeting on Tuesday, the government conceded some of the junior doctors' demands, leading to the removal of Kolkata's police chief and two senior health officials. 'Attempts to politicize our cause have been made, along with false accusations and divisive tactics. However, our five-point demands were discussed extensively with the Chief Minister, resulting in partial fulfillment,' the Junior Doctors Front announced.

Consequent to these discussions, Dr. Kaustav Nayak and Dr. Debashis Halder were dismissed from their positions as Director of Medical Education and Director of Health Services, respectively. Additionally, Dr. Suparna Dutta and Dr. Swapan Soren were also removed from their posts.

Nayak is now appointed as the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, while Halder will serve as Officer on Special Duty for Public Health. The doctors' strike has continued since the body of a 31-year-old doctor was found at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)