Nagaland Steps Into the Future with AVGC-XR Task Force

The government of Nagaland has announced the establishment of a task force dedicated to advancing the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) industry. This move was confirmed in a meeting led by Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam and included representatives from 12 distinct stakeholder departments.

The task force is charged with developing a comprehensive policy framework aimed at nurturing the AVGC-XR sector in the state. This framework will guide the development of various facets of the sector, as outlined in a formal statement. Moreover, the meeting resulted in plans to establish a state-level steering committee to overlook strategic advancements.

The AVGC-XR sector signifies a burgeoning field in both entertainment and digital media, merging traditional creative formats with avant-garde immersive technology such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality. It stands as an innovative domain with applications ranging from cinematic ventures to educational tools and interactive technologies.

