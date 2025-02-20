Left Menu

Nagaland Steps Into the Future with AVGC-XR Task Force

The Nagaland government has formed a task force to boost the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. This group includes representatives from 12 stakeholder departments, and aims to create a policy framework for the sector's development in entertainment and digital media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:39 IST
Nagaland Steps Into the Future with AVGC-XR Task Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Nagaland has announced the establishment of a task force dedicated to advancing the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) industry. This move was confirmed in a meeting led by Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam and included representatives from 12 distinct stakeholder departments.

The task force is charged with developing a comprehensive policy framework aimed at nurturing the AVGC-XR sector in the state. This framework will guide the development of various facets of the sector, as outlined in a formal statement. Moreover, the meeting resulted in plans to establish a state-level steering committee to overlook strategic advancements.

The AVGC-XR sector signifies a burgeoning field in both entertainment and digital media, merging traditional creative formats with avant-garde immersive technology such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality. It stands as an innovative domain with applications ranging from cinematic ventures to educational tools and interactive technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025