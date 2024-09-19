Left Menu

Teamsters Union Declines to Endorse Presidential Candidate Despite Member Support for Trump

The Teamsters union has announced that it will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate, despite an internal poll indicating a majority of its members support Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. This move could impact battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

The Teamsters union has decided not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate, despite polling indicating strong support for Republican Donald Trump among its members.

An internal poll released by the union showed that 59.6% of rank-and-file members favored Trump, while 34% supported Democrat Kamala Harris.

The anticipated endorsement was seen as crucial in battleground states, including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, where union membership holds considerable sway.

