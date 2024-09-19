Teamsters Union Declines to Endorse Presidential Candidate Despite Member Support for Trump
The Teamsters union has announced that it will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate, despite an internal poll indicating a majority of its members support Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. This move could impact battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:53 IST
The Teamsters union has decided not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate, despite polling indicating strong support for Republican Donald Trump among its members.
An internal poll released by the union showed that 59.6% of rank-and-file members favored Trump, while 34% supported Democrat Kamala Harris.
The anticipated endorsement was seen as crucial in battleground states, including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, where union membership holds considerable sway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indo-American Vote Campaign Launched Ahead of Presidential Elections
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Likely to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections on Congress Ticket
BJP's Historic Campaign in J-K: Upcoming Elections Mark a New Beginning
Alliance Talks Stir Haryana Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi Vows To Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Elections