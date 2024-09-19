The Looming Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah on the Brink of War
A “new phase” of the war has been declared by Israel's defence minister, escalating the already tense situation with Hezbollah. With recent attacks and increased military presence at the northern border, the possibility of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah seems more imminent than ever.
Israel's Defence Minister announced a "new phase" in the war with Hezbollah, heightening tensions as explosions rocked electronic devices in Lebanon. Diplomatic hopes are dwindling as Israel aims to change the status quo in the north, where cross-border fire has been exchanged since October last year.
In recent days, Israel fortified its northern border, relocating a powerful fighting force from Gaza. Officials have escalated their rhetoric, declaring the return of displaced northern residents an official war goal. This comes after sophisticated attacks in Lebanon blamed on Israel killed 20 and wounded thousands.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a focus shift towards Hezbollah, stating "The centre of gravity is shifting to the north." With public sentiment in Israel supporting tougher action, a major offensive in Lebanon hangs in the balance, contingent on Hezbollah's response.
