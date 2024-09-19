Left Menu

North Korea Bolsters Missile Arsenal Amid Rising US-South Korea Tensions

North Korea announced successful tests of two missile types under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un. The tests included a missile designed for a large conventional warhead and one likely for a nuclear payload, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing military capabilities against US-led threats.

Seoul | Updated: 19-09-2024 07:32 IST
North Korea made a significant military advancement as leader Kim Jong Un successfully supervised tests of two missile types designed for different warheads: one a 'super-large conventional warhead,' and the other likely for nuclear use. The move is an effort to counter US-led threats, officials asserted.

The launches, believed to be part of a series observed off North Korea's east coast, aim to bolster the nation's defensive capabilities amid escalating tensions with the US and South Korea. Kim emphasized the importance of enhancing both nuclear and conventional forces to deter enemies effectively.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim oversaw the launch of the new Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile, which purportedly has a range of 320 kilometers, targeting potential sites in South Korea. Additionally, an improved 'strategic' cruise missile, likely nuclear-capable, was also tested. This development is part of North Korea's broader strategy to leverage its growing arsenal for future negotiations with the US.

