Austrian Election Puts Far-Right Party on Brink of First Postwar Government

Austrians vote on Sept. 29, potentially giving the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) a chance to form their first government since World War II. The FPO leads in polls but likely needs a coalition partner. Major voter concerns are living costs, immigration, and climate change, influenced by recent events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:36 IST
Austrians are set to cast their ballots on Sept. 29 in an election that may see the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) forming a government for the first time since World War II. The FPO is leading in the polls with 27-29% but is very unlikely to win an absolute majority, meaning a coalition will be necessary.

Voters are primarily concerned with higher living costs, stricter immigration laws, and climate change, the latter brought into sharp focus by recent widespread flooding. The FPO's agenda includes promoting 'remigration' and returning people to their countries of origin, with a particular focus on law-breakers.

If victorious, the FPO would most likely need to partner with the Austrian People's Party (OVP), currently running a close second in the polls. Should a three-way coalition be necessary, it may involve the OVP, Social Democrats (SPO), and another smaller party. Results are expected shortly after polls close, with a coalition agreement taking up to two months to finalize.

