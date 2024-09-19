Austrian Election Puts Far-Right Party on Brink of First Postwar Government

Austrians are set to cast their ballots on Sept. 29 in an election that may see the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) forming a government for the first time since World War II. The FPO is leading in the polls with 27-29% but is very unlikely to win an absolute majority, meaning a coalition will be necessary.

Voters are primarily concerned with higher living costs, stricter immigration laws, and climate change, the latter brought into sharp focus by recent widespread flooding. The FPO's agenda includes promoting 'remigration' and returning people to their countries of origin, with a particular focus on law-breakers.

If victorious, the FPO would most likely need to partner with the Austrian People's Party (OVP), currently running a close second in the polls. Should a three-way coalition be necessary, it may involve the OVP, Social Democrats (SPO), and another smaller party. Results are expected shortly after polls close, with a coalition agreement taking up to two months to finalize.

