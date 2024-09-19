Left Menu

Vietnam's Top Leader To Lam Set for U.S. and Cuba Visits Amid UN Assembly

Vietnam's President and Communist Party leader, To Lam, will visit the United States and Cuba from September 22-27. In the U.S., he will attend the 79th UN General Assembly and meet with major U.S. corporations. The government has yet to confirm if Lam will meet President Biden.

Hanoi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST
Vietnam's Top Leader To Lam Set for U.S. and Cuba Visits Amid UN Assembly
Vietnam's president and ruling Communist Party chief, To Lam, is poised to visit the United States next week, participating in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as reported by a government statement.

Following the UN event, Lam will continue his diplomatic mission with an official visit to Cuba, a long-term communist ally of Vietnam. Lam's trip is scheduled to take place from September 22 through September 27. Specific details regarding the duration of his visit to each country were not disclosed.

Reuters reported that while in the U.S., Lam will deliver a speech at the UN event and engage with representatives from major U.S. corporations, including Alphabet's Google and Facebook owner Meta. The government statement did not clarify whether Lam would have a meeting with U.S. President Biden during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

