Hemant Soren Warns of 'Vultures' Amid BJP's Parivartan Yatras
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras,' claiming they would spread communal tension in the state. He warned residents of leaders from other states 'hovering like vultures.' Soren described the upcoming election as a battle between the rich and the marginalized. The BJP plans six yatras to highlight government failures.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a sharp jab at the BJP's upcoming 'Parivartan Yatras,' accusing them of spreading communal tension across the state. Soren made these comments during a government function in Garhwa district on Thursday.
Soren pointed out that leaders from states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh would fan out across Jharkhand, creating discord in the name of caste and religion. 'Be alert as a flock of vultures are coming to Jharkhand,' the CM warned residents.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the forthcoming election would be a duel between the affluent and the underprivileged, encompassing tribals, Dalits, and the economically backward communities. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to embark on six 'Parivartan Yatras' starting Friday, covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments, with the goal of unseating the JMM-led alliance government.
