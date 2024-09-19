Left Menu

Odisha's First BJP Government Marks 100 Days of Promises Fulfilled

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha's first BJP government celebrates 100 days in office, emphasizing fulfilled promises from the party's election manifesto. Majhi, a tribal leader, criticizes the previous BJD government and highlights achievements like opening Lord Jagannath Temple gates, setting up corpus funds, increasing MSP for paddy, and launching women-centric and health schemes.

Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

As Odisha's first BJP government completes 100 days in office on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the party's election manifesto as a "scripture" for his administration, claiming that many promises made to the public have been honored.

Majhi, a tribal leader and four-time MLA from Keonjhar district, took office on June 12 after the BJP ended the 24-year reign of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD. Addressing a large gathering, Majhi criticized the previous BJD government, calling it "anti-people and arrogant," and accusing it of exploiting Lord Jagannath's name for political gains.

Highlighting his government's first 100 days, Majhi noted several achievements including the reopening of Lord Jagannath Temple gates and Ratna Bhandar (treasury), setting up corpus funds for the temple and Odia pride, and increasing the MSP for paddy. He also mentioned the launch of significant schemes like Subhadra, a women-centric initiative, and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

