Modi Urges Voters in Jammu and Kashmir to End Congress, NC, PDP Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to reject the politics of Congress, NC, and PDP, citing their long-term harm to the region. Speaking at multiple rallies, Modi promised to restore statehood, eliminate terrorism, and develop the region. He also accused Congress of insulting Hindu deities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a stirring address, urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing Assembly polls, emphasizing that these elections are linked to the region's future. He called for the end of Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) politics, accusing them of inflicting wounds on the region for years.

Speaking at a rally in Katra, Modi alleged that the Congress leadership had insulted Hindu gods and goddesses as part of a 'well-thought-out conspiracy' driven by a 'Naxal mindset.' Modi reiterated his government's commitment to restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and eliminating terrorism and separatism weakened by the abrogation of Article 370.

Modi's rallies in Srinagar and Katra took place just after the first phase of Assembly polling, which saw over 61% voter turnout. The Prime Minister criticized the Congress for their alleged divisive politics and assured voters that the BJP would bring development and honor to the region. He also paid tributes to Vijay Kumar, a bus driver who died in a terrorist attack, praising his sacrifice.

