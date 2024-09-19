Left Menu

Arab-American and Muslim Voter Shift Threatens Harris in Battleground States

Arab-American and Muslim voters, angered by U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza, are shifting support from Democrat Kamala Harris to third-party candidate Jill Stein. This shift in battleground states like Michigan and Arizona could impact the outcome of the Nov. 5 election. Despite historical support for Democrats, recent U.S. policies regarding Gaza have caused discontent, leading to a potential pivotal voter influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:24 IST
Arab-American and Muslim Voter Shift Threatens Harris in Battleground States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant electoral shift, Arab-American and Muslim voters disillusioned with the U.S. backing of Israel's offensive in Gaza are pivoting away from Democrat Kamala Harris, instead supporting Green Party candidate Jill Stein. This realignment could jeopardize Harris' chances in crucial battleground states, potentially deciding the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Data from the Council on American-Islamic Relations reveals that in Michigan, a substantial 40% of Muslim voters prefer Stein. This trend extends to states like Arizona and Wisconsin, where Stein also leads, threatening Harris' position. Harris remains the preferred candidate among Muslims in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but Trump's numbers are competitive in Nevada.

The 2020 election saw Biden secure a majority of the Muslim vote, but Democratic support has dwindled since continuing conflicts in Gaza. Harris' recent calls for an end to the Israel-Gaza war and a two-state solution haven't swayed the discontented voter base. As Stein intensifies her campaign, and Trump's team courts Arab-American voters, the impact on Harris could be substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024