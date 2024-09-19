Arab-American and Muslim Voter Shift Threatens Harris in Battleground States

In a significant electoral shift, Arab-American and Muslim voters disillusioned with the U.S. backing of Israel's offensive in Gaza are pivoting away from Democrat Kamala Harris, instead supporting Green Party candidate Jill Stein. This realignment could jeopardize Harris' chances in crucial battleground states, potentially deciding the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Data from the Council on American-Islamic Relations reveals that in Michigan, a substantial 40% of Muslim voters prefer Stein. This trend extends to states like Arizona and Wisconsin, where Stein also leads, threatening Harris' position. Harris remains the preferred candidate among Muslims in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but Trump's numbers are competitive in Nevada.

The 2020 election saw Biden secure a majority of the Muslim vote, but Democratic support has dwindled since continuing conflicts in Gaza. Harris' recent calls for an end to the Israel-Gaza war and a two-state solution haven't swayed the discontented voter base. As Stein intensifies her campaign, and Trump's team courts Arab-American voters, the impact on Harris could be substantial.

