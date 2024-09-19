Left Menu

Zelenskyy Heads to Washington for Crucial Talks With Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington to discuss using Western-provided weapons for strikes deeper into Russia. The Biden administration is cautious about loosening restrictions due to potential risks and has requested detailed combat objectives from Ukraine.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:32 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington next Thursday to hold talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, aiming to persuade the US to allow Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons for deeper strikes into Russia.

"I'm looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelenskyy of Ukraine next week at the White House," Biden announced via social media platform X. "During his visit, I'll reaffirm America's commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence."

The Biden administration remains wary of granting Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia, pending more detailed information about Kyiv's combat objectives. US officials have asked Ukraine for a clearer outline of their strategic use of these weapons.

Concerns persist that easing restrictions might have limited impact while posing significant risks. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that allowing Ukraine to use such long-range weapons would mean Russia is "at war" with the US and NATO allies.

US defense officials argue that Ukraine is already utilizing its own long-range drones for deeper strikes into Russia. Zelenskyy will also meet separately with Harris, who has recently been endorsed by Biden for his succession. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has stated that he would quickly end the war if elected next November, proposing a "demilitarized zone" and requiring Ukraine to not reclaim Russian-occupied territories or join NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

