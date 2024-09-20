US Presidential Race: Arab Americans Lean Towards Third-Party Candidate
Some Arab American and Muslim voters, dissatisfied with U.S. support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are pivoting away from Kamala Harris to support third-party candidate Jill Stein. This shift could hinder Harris's success in crucial battleground states. Stein's stance on Gaza has made her popular among pro-Palestinian circles.
In a notable shift, some Arab American and Muslim voters are moving away from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris due to U.S. support for Israel's offensive in Gaza. Instead, they are rallying behind third-party candidate Jill Stein, a shift that could impact Harris's chances in key battleground states come November 5.
A recent poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations highlights that in Michigan, a state with a significant Arab American community, 40% of Muslim voters back Stein, while Harris trails with only 12% support. These voting trends are crucial as states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada have historically swung on narrow margins.
The Green Party, with Stein at the helm, is on the ballot in most battleground states, excluding Georgia and Nevada where legal challenges are in play. Stein's popularity stems from her strong stance on Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and an arms embargo against Israel, appealing to many pro-Palestinian voters.
