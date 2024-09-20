BJP, Congress Trade Manifesto Barbs Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Assembly polls, asserting that BJP would form the government in the state for the third consecutive time. Khattar emphasized that while Congress's manifesto promises benefits, the BJP's manifesto provides essential facilities to society.

"Our manifesto aims to provide facilities to society. Their manifesto promises benefits. We do not merely provide benefits; we focus on delivering facilities to simplify people's lives," Khattar said. "The people of Haryana have resolved to form the BJP government for the third time," the Union Minister added.

Conversely, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed on Thursday that the BJP's manifesto is a copy of the Congress's, alleging that the BJP had achieved little from 2014 to 2019. Hooda asserted, "It is a copy-paste of ours. They made false promises without fulfillment. Look at their manifestos from 2014 and 2019—they did nothing." Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda echoed similar sentiments, alleging that BJP's promises have consistently been unfulfilled.

On Thursday, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, launched the BJP manifesto in Rohtak. Key promises include guaranteed jobs for Agniveers, financial aid under 'Lado Laxmi Yojana,' and enhanced Chirayu Ayushman benefits. Under the healthcare initiative, annual financial aid will increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and new industrial cities will create employment opportunities. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly will be held on October 5, with vote counting on October 8.

