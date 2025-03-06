"Haryana being burdened with loans": Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda ahead of budget session

Ahead of the Haryana assembly budget session beginning tomorrow, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday highlighted issues of unemployment and law and order and said that Haryana is being burdened with loans. "Let the budget be presented. There are a lot of issues... There are the issues of unemployment, law and order, Haryana being burdened with loans," Hooda told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after the two-day 'pre-budget consultation' meeting here. "Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state," Haryana CM said.

The 2-day meeting, which concluded on Tuesday, was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio. The event brought together all Ministers, MLAs, and Administrative Secretaries to provide valuable insights and suggestions for the upcoming state budget for the financial year 2025-26. Everyone provided valuable suggestions to help realize the vision of an inclusive budget, a statement said.

Presiding over the consultation meeting, Saini expressed gratitude for the important suggestions shared by the Ministers and MLAs aimed at the welfare of the state and its people. The Chief Minister said that the State Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders over the past several days and holding pre-budget consultation meetings to ensure the upcoming budget aligns with the aspirations and expectations of the people of Haryana.

"We are committed to creating a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of our people," he further added. The key areas highlighted during the meeting included improvements in road infrastructure, sports facilities, water supply, electricity, transport, industrial development, the optimal utilization of government properties, promoting natural farming practices, eradicating the drug network, rehabilitating addicts, equitable irrigation water distribution, digitization of government departments, accommodation facility for officers, addressing cybercrime, capacity building, and traffic management.

The state's annual budget will be presented on March 17, while the session will run from March 7 to March 28. (ANI)

