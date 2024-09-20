Left Menu

Naveen Goyal Stands Firm Against Ultimatum in Gurgaon Election Row

BJP rebel leader Naveen Goyal, contesting as an Independent from Gurgaon, insisted he won't retract his nomination despite Union minister Piyush Goyal's ultimatum. He criticized BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma's conduct and questioned BJP's ticket allocation policies. Naveen highlighted misbehavior from Sharma's supporters towards his campaign team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:27 IST
Naveen Goyal Stands Firm Against Ultimatum in Gurgaon Election Row
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Gurgaon assembly polls, BJP rebel leader Naveen Goyal has firmly stated he will not withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate, despite an ultimatum from Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Naveen Goyal, in a press conference, expressed gratitude to the Union minister but criticized the BJP's decision to back Mukesh Sharma, questioning the latter's appropriateness given his public celebrations following the prime minister's mother's passing.

Highlighting incidents of misbehavior towards his supporters, including threats and vandalism targeting campaign materials, Naveen condemned the actions of Sharma's camp and called for civility in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024