Naveen Goyal Stands Firm Against Ultimatum in Gurgaon Election Row

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Gurgaon assembly polls, BJP rebel leader Naveen Goyal has firmly stated he will not withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate, despite an ultimatum from Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Naveen Goyal, in a press conference, expressed gratitude to the Union minister but criticized the BJP's decision to back Mukesh Sharma, questioning the latter's appropriateness given his public celebrations following the prime minister's mother's passing.

Highlighting incidents of misbehavior towards his supporters, including threats and vandalism targeting campaign materials, Naveen condemned the actions of Sharma's camp and called for civility in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)