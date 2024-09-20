Naveen Goyal Stands Firm Against Ultimatum in Gurgaon Election Row
BJP rebel leader Naveen Goyal, contesting as an Independent from Gurgaon, insisted he won't retract his nomination despite Union minister Piyush Goyal's ultimatum. He criticized BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma's conduct and questioned BJP's ticket allocation policies. Naveen highlighted misbehavior from Sharma's supporters towards his campaign team.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Gurgaon assembly polls, BJP rebel leader Naveen Goyal has firmly stated he will not withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate, despite an ultimatum from Union minister Piyush Goyal.
Naveen Goyal, in a press conference, expressed gratitude to the Union minister but criticized the BJP's decision to back Mukesh Sharma, questioning the latter's appropriateness given his public celebrations following the prime minister's mother's passing.
Highlighting incidents of misbehavior towards his supporters, including threats and vandalism targeting campaign materials, Naveen condemned the actions of Sharma's camp and called for civility in the election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Kicks Off Haryana Election Campaign with Kurukshetra Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, to address election campaign rally for BJP candidates.
Indian Student in UK Faces Unresolved Harassment Amid Election Campaign
Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Engineer Rashid for Election Campaigning
Trump Unveils Ambitious Crypto Venture Amid Election Campaign