Karnataka Law Minister Demands Suspension of BJP MLA Munirathna Over Rape Charges

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil has called for the suspension of BJP MLA Munirathna from the assembly following his arrest in an alleged rape case. Patil has also recommended forming an Ethics Committee to regulate members' behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:49 IST
Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil on Monday demanded the suspension of BJP MLA Munirathna from the assembly following his arrest in an alleged rape case. Patil, in a letter to Assembly Speaker UT Khader, also demanded the formation of an "Ethics Committee of State Legislature" to control and regulate the behavior of members inside and outside the House.

On September 21, the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru remanded Munirathna to 14-day judicial custody a day after his arrest by the Bengaluru rural police. A case was registered against Munirathna and six others, including Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki, under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 120(b) (Concealing design to commit offense), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at a private resort under the jurisdiction of the Kaggalipura police station. Munirathna was previously arrested and released on bail for alleged harassment and threatening. The case is based on a complaint filed by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor. The BJP MLA and three others were booked under IPC sections 37 (cooperation by doing one of several acts constituting an offense), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (Statements conducing public mischief), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The contractor alleged the MLA demanded a commission of around Rs 20 lakh in connection with a contract. He offered Rs l lakh, but Munirathna insisted on the full amount. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

