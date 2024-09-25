India-US Ties: Strong and Strengthening, Says White House

The White House has affirmed that the relationship between India and the United States is 'strong and getting stronger,' emphasizing President Joe Biden's achievements in deepening this partnership. John Kirby, the National Security Communications Advisor, stated that Biden's tenure saw significant investments in bilateral relations, including defense and technology cooperation.

Kirby highlighted the elevation of the Quad group—comprising Australia, Japan, India, and the US—to the leader level, underscoring Modi's official state visit to the US in June last year. 'We’ve elevated our strategic partnership to the highest level,' Kirby said, adding that the defense cooperation stretches across multiple systems improving security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden hosted the Quad leaders at the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware, illustrating India’s significant role in the alliance. He addressed the UN General Assembly, reflecting on his decision not to seek re-election and passing leadership to Vice President Kamala Harris, praising her historic nomination.

