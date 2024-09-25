Congress Questions PM Modi on Haryana Farmers' Plight Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Congress claimed on Wednesday that Haryana's farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out his party's vision for ensuring that the state's tillers can make a decent living.

As Modi heads to Haryana to campaign for the Assembly polls, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the prime minister.

Does the prime minister have any updates on the commitments he had made to the farmers after their protests against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, Ramesh asked.

''Haryana's farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP. When the farm protests were called off in 2021, farmers left after being reassured by the non-biological PM and his government that they would meet their demands,'' he said.

However, over time, the Modi government's dialogue with farmers' organisations slowed down and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed a ''biased committee'' to deliberate on the question of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, from which one independent member resigned quickly, the Congress leader said.

''After this betrayal, farmers' organisations were forced to take the streets once again to make their voices heard. Instead of listening to them, the Double Anyay Sarkars lathi-charged and tear-gassed them. Why has the BJP continued to ignore their plight?'' he asked.

The Congress, in contrast, has consistently promised a legal guarantee on MSP, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, as well as farm loan waivers and payment of crop insurance within 30 days, Ramesh pointed out.

''What is the BJP's vision to ensure that Haryana's farmers can make a stable, decent living?'' he asked.

The Congress leader further asked whether the prime minister always prioritises power over the safety of the country's women.

''The non-biological PM Modi has consistently failed India's daughters. Rather than punishing MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his heinous crimes against India's women wrestlers, many from Haryana, the BJP recently rewarded him with a ticket for his son from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat,'' he said.

This has come as a ''slap in the face'' for India's daughters who put their careers at stake and slept on the streets for days through sun and rain in their fight for justice, the former Union minister said.

''It has become clear that in 'Modi ka Parivar', Nari Shakti is just a slogan that is projected while the Parivar shelters perpetrators of sexual violence, be it Prajwal Revanna or Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Will women ever be safe in Modi's India?'' he asked.

''Will the non-biological PM's hunger for power always be more important than the safety of India's and Haryana's daughters?'' Ramesh asked.

He also asked who made Haryana ''number 1'' in unemployment.

According to the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 37.4 per cent, far surpassing the national average, he said.

Despite repeated promises and announcements, the BJP government has failed to provide permanent employment opportunities, Ramesh alleged.

''Instead, they are promoting temporary contractual jobs through the Skill Employment Corporation. This neglect has left about two lakh government posts vacant, and the recent decision to shut down Hisar Doordarshan has further exacerbated the unemployment crisis, leaving dozens jobless and wasting valuable infrastructure,'' he said.

''The BJP's approach, characterised by hollow assurances and a lack of concrete action, has consistently failed the youth. Did the non-biological PM and the BJP ever plan to create better opportunities for Haryana's youth?'' Ramesh asked and ended his post with ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Pehelwan''.

Polling for the 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana is scheduled for October 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)