Left Menu

Ganaie Predicts Omar Abdullah's Election Defeat in Ganderbal

Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Qaiser Sultan Ganaie claims that Omar Abdullah will lose the assembly elections in Ganderbal and Budgam. He argues that the public prefers local candidates who understand regional issues. Ganaie cites Abdullah’s prior defeat in Baramulla as evidence of losing public contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:08 IST
Ganaie Predicts Omar Abdullah's Election Defeat in Ganderbal
DPAP candidate from Ganderbal, Qaiser Sultan Ganaie (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GANDERBAL, KASHMIR - Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader and Ganderbal candidate, Qaiser Sultan Ganaie, asserted on Wednesday that his opponent, Omar Abdullah, is poised to lose the assembly elections. Ganaie stated that voters desire a local leader who can address regional concerns effectively.

Highlighting Abdullah's previous defeat in Baramulla during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ganaie emphasized that the loss signifies Abdullah's disconnection from the electorate. He explained that Abdullah opted to contest from Budgam as a 'safe seat' to avoid embarrassment.

'Omar Abdullah (JKNC candidate) is set to lose from both assembly seats,' Ganaie declared. 'His significant defeat in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency demonstrates his loss of public contact. People have rejected non-local candidates.' Abdullah, JKNC vice president, is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, with polling underway.

'We have waited for ten years,' Abdullah told ANI, expressing optimism for a high voter turnout. Jammu and Kashmir's second phase of assembly voting recorded a 24.10 percent turnout by 11 AM, with Ganderbal at 27.20 percent.

Began at 7 AM on Wednesday, the current phase of elections involves over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts. Out of 25,78,099 voters, 13,12,730 are male, 12,65,316 female, and 53 third-gender voters. The election concludes on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024