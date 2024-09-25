Ganaie Predicts Omar Abdullah's Election Defeat in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, KASHMIR - Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader and Ganderbal candidate, Qaiser Sultan Ganaie, asserted on Wednesday that his opponent, Omar Abdullah, is poised to lose the assembly elections. Ganaie stated that voters desire a local leader who can address regional concerns effectively.

Highlighting Abdullah's previous defeat in Baramulla during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ganaie emphasized that the loss signifies Abdullah's disconnection from the electorate. He explained that Abdullah opted to contest from Budgam as a 'safe seat' to avoid embarrassment.

'Omar Abdullah (JKNC candidate) is set to lose from both assembly seats,' Ganaie declared. 'His significant defeat in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency demonstrates his loss of public contact. People have rejected non-local candidates.' Abdullah, JKNC vice president, is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, with polling underway.

'We have waited for ten years,' Abdullah told ANI, expressing optimism for a high voter turnout. Jammu and Kashmir's second phase of assembly voting recorded a 24.10 percent turnout by 11 AM, with Ganderbal at 27.20 percent.

Began at 7 AM on Wednesday, the current phase of elections involves over 25 lakh eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts. Out of 25,78,099 voters, 13,12,730 are male, 12,65,316 female, and 53 third-gender voters. The election concludes on October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. (ANI)

