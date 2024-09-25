New Leadership Ahead for German Greens Amidst Electoral Setbacks

The joint leaders of the German Greens, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, have announced their decision to step aside, paving the way for a new leadership to be elected at the next party congress.

This decision comes in the wake of a series of heavy election defeats for the Greens, who are part of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government.

The move aims to revitalize the party and regain voter confidence following these electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)