New Leadership Ahead for German Greens Amidst Electoral Setbacks
The joint leaders of the German Greens, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, announced their decision to step down. This move will allow for a new leadership to be chosen at the upcoming party congress. Their decision follows a series of substantial election losses for the party within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The move aims to revitalize the party and regain voter confidence following these electoral setbacks.
