New Leadership Ahead for German Greens Amidst Electoral Setbacks

The joint leaders of the German Greens, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, announced their decision to step down. This move will allow for a new leadership to be chosen at the upcoming party congress. Their decision follows a series of substantial election losses for the party within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition.

The joint leaders of the German Greens, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, have announced their decision to step aside, paving the way for a new leadership to be elected at the next party congress.

This decision comes in the wake of a series of heavy election defeats for the Greens, who are part of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government.

The move aims to revitalize the party and regain voter confidence following these electoral setbacks.

