Democracy Thrives in Pir Panjal Despite Terror Threats

Undeterred by the wave of terror activities in recent years, voters in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have displayed unflagging enthusiasm in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Popularly known as the Pir Panjal region, the districts, along with Reasi and three central Kashmir districts, participated in the second phase of the three-phase elections on Wednesday. Starting early, voters queued up outside polling stations, including at those near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch, officials confirmed that polling was proceeding peacefully as of the latest reports.

Authorities enacted strong security measures to ensure a safe voting environment amid the backdrop of recent terror incidents. Rajouri's Dhangri village, previously targeted by terrorists with deadly results, showed passionate participation.

Former sarpanch Deeraj Sharma expressed optimism for a high voter turnout as a defiant response to terror. Widow Saroj Balla, who lost her sons in an attack, staunchly voted, hoping for justice and denouncing terrorism.

Topi Peer village in Surankote, Poonch, which experienced tragic losses amid army questioning after a terrorist ambush, saw a significant voter turnout. Local resident Mohd Arshid expressed hope for better governance.

Data from the Election Commission indicated a robust early turnout with Poonch and Rajouri districts leading in poll percentage.

The enthusiasm for voting was seen even in border areas, with villagers like Mohammad Akram highlighting faith in democracy despite local challenges.

First-time voter Saqib Mumtaz expressed satisfaction, hopeful for educational and health improvements from the new government.

Other new voters, like Neelima Sharma, emphasized the importance of participating in democracy, while District Development Council member Wajid Bashir Khan affirmed the regional tradition of enthusiastic voting.

Despite the ongoing farming season, locals like Habibullah Khan expected voter turnout to rise further, indicating a deep commitment to democratic engagement.

