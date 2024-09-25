Left Menu

Historic Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn for Democracy

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has hailed the ongoing Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as a historic moment. Large turnouts are being seen in regions previously marred by calls for election boycotts. The CEC noted 100% CCTV coverage and lauded the enthusiastic voter participation, terming it a 'festival of democracy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:01 IST
  India

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday described the ongoing Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as 'history in the making', highlighting the significant voter turnout. People are standing in long queues at polling booths in areas that previously witnessed election boycott calls.

Speaking to reporters during the second phase of polling on 26 seats in the Union Territory, Kumar informed that this phase has 100 per cent CCTV coverage, and emphasized the enthusiastic participation of youngsters, women, and senior citizens who are standing patiently in queues to cast their votes.

'It is a festival of democracy. Voting is taking place in areas where it did not happen earlier and there were calls for disruption and boycott in the past. This marks a standing ovation for democracy,' the CEC said, accompanied by fellow election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Kumar reiterated that history is in the making in Jammu and Kashmir, with the impact likely to resonate for a long time. He commended the voters for their active involvement in the democratic process.

