Early Voting Timetable for 2024 Election

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, millions of Americans will participate in early voting to avoid Election Day crowds. Most states offer in-person early voting, with different starting dates. Early voting has already commenced in several states including Pennsylvania and Virginia, with others following a specific timeline.
Most states offer some form of in-person early voting, allowing voters to dodge Election Day crowds. States like Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota have already begun early voting.
Here's a timetable showing when other states begin in-person voting:
Sept. 26: Illinois
Oct. 7: California, Montana, Nebraska, Maine
Oct. 8: Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Wyoming
Oct. 9: Arizona
Oct. 15: Georgia
Oct. 16: Iowa, Rhode Island, Tennessee
Oct. 17: North Carolina
Oct. 18: Louisiana, Washington
Oct. 19: Nevada, Massachusetts
Oct. 21: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, South Carolina, Texas
Oct. 22: Hawaii, Missouri, Utah, Wisconsin
Oct. 23: West Virginia
Oct. 24: Maryland
Oct. 25: Delaware
Oct. 26: Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York
Oct. 28: District of Columbia
Oct. 30: Oklahoma
* Note: Not all states offer in-person early voting. In some states, this involves dropping off a ballot at a local government office. Within states, not all counties provide early voting options.
