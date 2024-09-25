Early Voting Timetable for 2024 Election

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears, Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will face Republican Donald Trump. By November 5, millions of Americans are expected to have already cast their ballots at early voting centers.

Most states offer some form of in-person early voting, allowing voters to dodge Election Day crowds. States like Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota have already begun early voting.

Here's a timetable showing when other states begin in-person voting:

Sept. 26: Illinois

Oct. 7: California, Montana, Nebraska, Maine

Oct. 8: Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Wyoming

Oct. 9: Arizona

Oct. 15: Georgia

Oct. 16: Iowa, Rhode Island, Tennessee

Oct. 17: North Carolina

Oct. 18: Louisiana, Washington

Oct. 19: Nevada, Massachusetts

Oct. 21: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, South Carolina, Texas

Oct. 22: Hawaii, Missouri, Utah, Wisconsin

Oct. 23: West Virginia

Oct. 24: Maryland

Oct. 25: Delaware

Oct. 26: Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York

Oct. 28: District of Columbia

Oct. 30: Oklahoma

* Note: Not all states offer in-person early voting. In some states, this involves dropping off a ballot at a local government office. Within states, not all counties provide early voting options.

