Kamala Harris' Landmark Border Visit to Douglas, Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to Douglas, Arizona, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border. This visit marks her initial trip to the border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, as stated by the White House on Wednesday.

The trip signifies a key moment in her political journey.

