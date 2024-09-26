Kamala Harris' Landmark Border Visit to Douglas, Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to Douglas, Arizona, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border. This visit marks her initial trip to the border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, as stated by the White House on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Douglas, Arizona, a city on the U.S. border with Mexico, the White House announced on Wednesday.
This visit will be Harris' first to the border since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.
The trip signifies a key moment in her political journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul's statement lays bare Congress' politics of causing rifts on lines of regionalism, religion and linguistic differences: Amit Shah.
Sri Lanka's Gender Gap: Women in Politics
Karnataka CM Rejects 'Vendetta Politics' Claims Amid Formation of Investigative Panel
Sitaram Yechury: A Pillar of Indian Left Politics Passes Away
Ghulam Nabi Azad Stands for Youth Participation in J&K Politics