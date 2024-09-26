Kamala Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border Amid Political Scrutiny

Under pressure from the Trump Campaign's accusations of illegal immigration through an unsecured southern border, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to visit the US-Mexico border for the first time since her nomination.

The Harris-Walz Campaign announced Wednesday that Harris will assess the situation in Douglas, Arizona, this Friday. No further details have been disclosed at this time.

Earlier this week, Trump Campaign officials alleged that Harris' visit to the border is politically motivated.

Following her Arizona trip, Harris will attend fundraisers in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and will also visit Nevada, one of the key battleground states, over the weekend.

