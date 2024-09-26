Left Menu

Kamala Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border Amid Political Scrutiny

Faced with political attacks by the Trump Campaign regarding illegal immigration, Vice President Kamala Harris plans her first visit to the US-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic nominee. She will assess the situation in Douglas, Arizona, and continue to fundraisers in California and Nevada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 06:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Under pressure from the Trump Campaign's accusations of illegal immigration through an unsecured southern border, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to visit the US-Mexico border for the first time since her nomination.

The Harris-Walz Campaign announced Wednesday that Harris will assess the situation in Douglas, Arizona, this Friday. No further details have been disclosed at this time.

Earlier this week, Trump Campaign officials alleged that Harris' visit to the border is politically motivated.

Following her Arizona trip, Harris will attend fundraisers in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and will also visit Nevada, one of the key battleground states, over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

