BJP Puts Pause on Protests Over Doctor's Murder During Durga Puja

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, announced on Wednesday a temporary cessation of protests over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, during Durga Puja celebrations. However, the BJP plans to intensify its protests after the festival, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

'Our movement is ongoing and will continue,' Majumdar stated. 'Today marks the last day of political activity before Durga Puja. We will not stage any protests during the festival. After the Puja, we will again take to the streets and demonstrate at the Nabanna. The BJP will stay on the roads until we force the Chief Minister to resign.'

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, in connection with the rape and murder case. Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the victim. This week, the West Bengal Medical Council revoked Ghosh's medical practitioner registration amidst financial irregularities investigations led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

