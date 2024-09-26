Left Menu

BJP Puts Pause on Protests Over Doctor's Murder During Durga Puja

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced a temporary halt on protests over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The pause during Durga Puja celebrations aims to resume with intensified protests post-festival, pressing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:37 IST
BJP Puts Pause on Protests Over Doctor's Murder During Durga Puja
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, announced on Wednesday a temporary cessation of protests over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, during Durga Puja celebrations. However, the BJP plans to intensify its protests after the festival, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

'Our movement is ongoing and will continue,' Majumdar stated. 'Today marks the last day of political activity before Durga Puja. We will not stage any protests during the festival. After the Puja, we will again take to the streets and demonstrate at the Nabanna. The BJP will stay on the roads until we force the Chief Minister to resign.'

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, in connection with the rape and murder case. Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the victim. This week, the West Bengal Medical Council revoked Ghosh's medical practitioner registration amidst financial irregularities investigations led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024