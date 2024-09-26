BJP Puts Pause on Protests Over Doctor's Murder During Durga Puja
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced a temporary halt on protests over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The pause during Durga Puja celebrations aims to resume with intensified protests post-festival, pressing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, announced on Wednesday a temporary cessation of protests over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, during Durga Puja celebrations. However, the BJP plans to intensify its protests after the festival, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
'Our movement is ongoing and will continue,' Majumdar stated. 'Today marks the last day of political activity before Durga Puja. We will not stage any protests during the festival. After the Puja, we will again take to the streets and demonstrate at the Nabanna. The BJP will stay on the roads until we force the Chief Minister to resign.'
Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, in connection with the rape and murder case. Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the victim. This week, the West Bengal Medical Council revoked Ghosh's medical practitioner registration amidst financial irregularities investigations led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Police Register FIR Following Rape Allegation by Female Officer
West Bengal Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Safety in Alleged Rape-Murder Case
Agitating junior doctors say they have written to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeking appointment for meeting to resolve impasse.
Heartbreaking Incident in Rohini: 3-Year-Old Allegedly Raped
Arrests Made in Palghar for Alleged Rape of 10-Year-Old Girl