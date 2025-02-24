R G Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Update

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a status report to a city court on Monday regarding the ongoing investigation into the horrific rape-murder case at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case has already seen one conviction, with Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

The CBI intends to file a supplementary chargesheet soon, as per a lawyer involved in the case. Additionally, the CBI opposed the return of a mobile phone sim card to Abhijit Mondal, the former officer in charge of Tala police station. Mondal's request was not addressed by the court on Monday.

Other individuals implicated in the case include the former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the aforementioned Mondal. Both were granted bail by the ACJM court but faced separate allegations of delay in filing an FIR and evidence tampering, respectively. Ghosh remains incarcerated due to separate charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)