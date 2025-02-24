Left Menu

R G Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Update

The CBI presented a status update on the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder case, reporting one conviction and life sentence for Sanjay Roy. The agency opposes returning a sim card to a former police officer involved in the case. More chargesheets are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:50 IST
R G Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a status report to a city court on Monday regarding the ongoing investigation into the horrific rape-murder case at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case has already seen one conviction, with Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

The CBI intends to file a supplementary chargesheet soon, as per a lawyer involved in the case. Additionally, the CBI opposed the return of a mobile phone sim card to Abhijit Mondal, the former officer in charge of Tala police station. Mondal's request was not addressed by the court on Monday.

Other individuals implicated in the case include the former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the aforementioned Mondal. Both were granted bail by the ACJM court but faced separate allegations of delay in filing an FIR and evidence tampering, respectively. Ghosh remains incarcerated due to separate charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025