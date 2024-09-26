Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in D.C. Following Baseless Election Fraud Claims

In a significant legal setback, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred by the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals on Thursday. This decision follows the suspension of his law license in New York due to his persistent, baseless claims suggesting the 2020 presidential election was fraudulently stolen.

Giuliani, who had been a member of the D.C. bar since 1976, saw his law license suspended in 2021. An attorney ethics committee in the District of Columbia recommended in July that his license be permanently revoked. In the 1980s, Giuliani served as U.S. attorney in Manhattan and was a prominent figure pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Further compounding his legal issues, Giuliani was indicted in Georgia along with former President Donald Trump for attempts to overturn election results. He also faces charges in Arizona for allegedly trying to contest the state's 2020 electoral votes. Giuliani has maintained his innocence, claiming the accusations are politically driven.

Adding to his woes, Giuliani was recently ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit by two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of vote rigging. Although he sought bankruptcy protection, a U.S. judge ended that bankruptcy last month.

