Kalpana Soren Accuses BJP of Bringing ‘Impostors’ to Mislead Voters

JMM leader Kalpana Soren criticized the BJP for introducing 'impostors' in Jharkhand to mislead citizens before the assembly elections. Speaking at a rally, she also highlighted the BJP's surrender to Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s courage and assured monetary assistance under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ will continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:04 IST
  • India

JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Thursday slammed the BJP, accusing the saffron party of bringing "impostors" into the state to mislead people ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Baharagora in East Singhbhum district, Soren asserted that the BJP had "surrendered" before Chief Minister Hemant Soren's courage.

Despite heavy rain, a large number of women attended the rally, where the Gandey MLA confirmed that monetary assistance under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' was being deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries. "Our endeavor for the respect and honor of women will not stop, irrespective of rain or cyclone," she proclaimed. On social media, Soren reiterated her claims, stating: "The BJP has surrendered before Hemant's courage, leading them to import impostors from other states to spread hatred and misinformation in Jharkhand."

As assembly polls approach in Jharkhand, Soren also dismissed BJP's allegations regarding women's safety, asserting that Jharkhand's land and daughters are secure. "The women's turnout at this rally is evidence, and they will refute the BJP's lies and conspiracy," she concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

