Rajiv Shukla Accuses BJP of Dangerous Alliance in J&K

Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla on Thursday accused the BJP of fostering anti-national and separatist leaders for short-term political gains in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shukla warned the citizens of J&K about what he described as the BJP's 'dangerous gameplan.'

In a media briefing, Shukla lashed out at the BJP for its repeated claims of eradicating terrorism in the Union Territory, alleging that militancy is now spreading into the Jammu region.

'The BJP is playing with fire in Jammu and Kashmir by colluding with separatists and anti-national elements to defeat Congress and the National Conference in elections,' Shukla asserted.

The AICC member emphasized that these actions would have repercussions felt across the country.

'These elections in Jammu and Kashmir are crucial, offering people an opportunity to send a strong, positive message through their votes,' he urged.

Shukla accused the BJP and the central government of forming a 'dangerous nexus' with separatist groups to weaken Congress and the NC, which he praised as 'nationalist forces.'

'By supporting separatists to defeat the NC and Congress, the BJP is endangering J&K. We caution the people of the Centre's true agenda—to weaken nationalist parties by aligning with anti-national elements,' he said.

He criticized the BJP for betraying its own principles, stating, 'Political rivalry should not lead to supporting separatists or other divisive forces. This betrayal highlights the BJP's double standards. Despite claiming national unity, their actions suggest otherwise.' On the issue of statehood, Shukla criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill its promise.

'The promise to restore statehood has been betrayed by the current government. Jammu and Kashmir deserve statehood without further delay, and this ongoing denial is unjust,' he remarked.

Shukla also attacked the BJP's stance on Hindu issues, pointing to the Tirupati Balaji temple controversy.

'The BJP's so-called Hindu face has been exposed in the Tirupati Balaji Prasad controversy,' he said.

Additionally, Shukla accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of maintaining a 'criminal silence' on the issue, reflecting 'disregard' for the emotions and religious sentiments of the people.

'The BJP manipulates Hinduism for political gains,' Shukla asserted.

'Their leaders' silence over the 'prasad' issue at Tirupati Balaji is a glaring example of their hypocrisy. Ayodhya residents have already taught them a lesson,' he added.

Shukla also spoke about the challenges facing J&K, criticizing the BJP for deepening the region's crises.

'The introduction of smart meters has caused an unprecedented hike in power tariffs, severely impacting common people,' he said, pointing out that contracts are being awarded to 'outsider contractors,' many affiliated with the BJP or from Gujarat, sidelining local workers.

Highlighting a rise in militant activities, Shukla questioned, 'Where is the so-called normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir? Militancy is spreading into the Jammu region.' He expressed confidence in the Congress-NC alliance ahead of the final election phases.

'As we enter the final election phase, feedback from the ground is encouraging. I am confident that the National Conference-Congress alliance will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, restoring both development and dignity to this historic state,' he concluded.

