Left Menu

Deepender Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Farmer Remarks, Blames BJP

Congress MP Deepender Hooda criticized actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut for her comments on farmers, stating the BJP is controlling her statements. Hooda highlighted issues in Haryana, while Ranaut retracted her controversial remarks following backlash from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST
Deepender Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Farmer Remarks, Blames BJP
Congress MP Deepender Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Deepender Hooda targeted actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday over her remarks about farmers, asserting that the BJP is orchestrating her statements. Hooda's comments came after Mandi Lok Sabha MP Ranaut suggested bringing back the three farm laws repealed following farmer protests.

Hooda stated, "Time and again, the BJP shows its intentions, rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers. They failed to fulfill their promises and then threatened to reintroduce the laws. It's not Kangana speaking but the BJP making her speak." He also criticized the BJP government in Haryana, claiming it has provided nothing beneficial in the past decade.

"Haryana faces the highest unemployment, crime rate, inflation, and corruption in the country. Khattar Sahib ignored everyone, leading to his removal by the BJP. The people have decided on change, and the Congress will secure a big majority in Haryana," Hooda added. Ranaut, who retracted her controversial statement and issued a public apology on Wednesday, had earlier expressed regret over her remarks, ensuring her future views would align with the party's stance.

Ranaut said, "I know my statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back, and farmers should demand it." Following backlash and the BJP's disapproval, she apologized and assured her views would now reflect the party's position. She emphasized the responsibility of party members to respect the Prime Minister's decisions.

Despite BJP distancing itself from her comments and asking her to refrain from such statements, Ranaut reiterated her loyalty to the party in a video posted on X, expressing regret for any hurt caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024