Deepender Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Farmer Remarks, Blames BJP

Congress MP Deepender Hooda targeted actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday over her remarks about farmers, asserting that the BJP is orchestrating her statements. Hooda's comments came after Mandi Lok Sabha MP Ranaut suggested bringing back the three farm laws repealed following farmer protests.

Hooda stated, "Time and again, the BJP shows its intentions, rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers. They failed to fulfill their promises and then threatened to reintroduce the laws. It's not Kangana speaking but the BJP making her speak." He also criticized the BJP government in Haryana, claiming it has provided nothing beneficial in the past decade.

"Haryana faces the highest unemployment, crime rate, inflation, and corruption in the country. Khattar Sahib ignored everyone, leading to his removal by the BJP. The people have decided on change, and the Congress will secure a big majority in Haryana," Hooda added. Ranaut, who retracted her controversial statement and issued a public apology on Wednesday, had earlier expressed regret over her remarks, ensuring her future views would align with the party's stance.

Ranaut said, "I know my statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back, and farmers should demand it." Following backlash and the BJP's disapproval, she apologized and assured her views would now reflect the party's position. She emphasized the responsibility of party members to respect the Prime Minister's decisions.

Despite BJP distancing itself from her comments and asking her to refrain from such statements, Ranaut reiterated her loyalty to the party in a video posted on X, expressing regret for any hurt caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)