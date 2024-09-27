Trump Meets Zelenskiy Amid Campaign Trail Tensions

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday following Trump's previous campaign trail criticisms and skepticism about Ukraine's chances in its war with Russia. The meeting is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, marking their first in-person interaction since Trump's last presidential term (2017-2021). Zelenskiy, who is in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly, met Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. While in Washington, Biden announced an $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine and Harris reaffirmed her commitment to Kyiv, subtly criticizing Trump for his comments on Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Zelenskiy visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania with the state's Democratic governor Josh Shapiro, a close Harris ally, further angering Trump's campaign and some Republicans, particularly as Pennsylvania is a key battleground state. Trump's recent remarks include harsh criticisms of Zelenskiy, asserting that Ukraine is "dead" and "demolished," and he has consistently maintained that U.S. aid to Ukraine is wasteful. Initially, a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy seemed unlikely, but Trump decided to proceed during Zelenskiy's stay in the U.S.

These kinds of high-stakes meetings between presidential candidates and foreign leaders are not unprecedented, exemplified by Trump's and Hillary Clinton's 2016 meetings with leaders of Egypt, Japan, and Ukraine. However, they bring significant sensitivity due to legal constraints on what can be discussed, governed by the 1799 Logan Act.

