Contentious Election Underway in MCD Amidst Political Dispute

Despite strong objections from the Aam Admi Party, the election for a lone vacancy in the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is underway in the MCD House in Delhi. The polling is being overseen by Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav, who is acting as the Presiding Officer in the absence of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Notably, the AAP has opted out of participating in the elections.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi had initially instructed the MCD Commissioner to proceed with the election for the sixth member of the Standing Committee on October 5. Concerned about the recent order from the MCD Commissioner, she termed the scheduled election at 1 PM illegal and unconstitutional. She emphasized that the Lieutenant Governor should not have the power to interfere in the House's functioning. As a result, she adjourned the House to October 5, asserting that the election could only legally be held on that date. A letter has been sent to the MCD Commissioner, stating that the election notice issued was illegal. She questioned the BJP's intentions behind the urgency to conduct the election.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticized LG VK Saxena's directive to hold the election for the Standing Committee vacancy. He explained that Mayor Oberoi had set another election date using her authority after the initial attempt failed. Later, an order from the LG directed the MCD Commissioner to hold the election by 10 PM. BJP councillors remained present the whole night, while AAP and Congress councillors were absent. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also raised objections, arguing that MCD laws grant only the Mayor the authority to convene sessions, and neither the LG nor the Commissioner holds this power.

On Thursday, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar issued an order to conduct the election on September 27 at 1 PM. The MCD's order stated that the election for the Standing Committee vacancy was initially scheduled for September 26 at 2 PM, but it was not conducted due to Mayor Shelly Oberoi's adjournment to October 5. The adjournment was based on allowing councillors to carry mobile phones inside the polling booth.

(With inputs from agencies.)