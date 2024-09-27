NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Bribery Charges Linked to Turkish Nationals

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared in court on Friday to address federal charges involving bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. Despite increasing calls for his resignation from within his own party, the Democrat expressed his intent to continue his mayoral duties, flashing a thumbs-up to reporters as he entered the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan just before 9 a.m. EDT.

Adams vehemently denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charges. The indictment unsealed on Thursday by a grand jury cited illegal contributions dating back to 2014 and highlighted luxury perks Adams allegedly received to influence political decisions, including the opening of Turkey's new 36-story consulate in New York.

Federal prosecutors accuse Adams of pressuring city officials to allow the consulate to open despite safety concerns. As the political turmoil unfolds, several influential city officials have called for his resignation, while others, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have refrained from making such demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)