Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Bribery Charges Linked to Turkish Nationals

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. Indictments reveal luxury perks in exchange for favorable political actions. Calls for his resignation are mounting, yet some prominent lawmakers remain hesitant to demand his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:41 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Bribery Charges Linked to Turkish Nationals
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared in court on Friday to address federal charges involving bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. Despite increasing calls for his resignation from within his own party, the Democrat expressed his intent to continue his mayoral duties, flashing a thumbs-up to reporters as he entered the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan just before 9 a.m. EDT.

Adams vehemently denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charges. The indictment unsealed on Thursday by a grand jury cited illegal contributions dating back to 2014 and highlighted luxury perks Adams allegedly received to influence political decisions, including the opening of Turkey's new 36-story consulate in New York.

Federal prosecutors accuse Adams of pressuring city officials to allow the consulate to open despite safety concerns. As the political turmoil unfolds, several influential city officials have called for his resignation, while others, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have refrained from making such demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024