Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Ukraine and Russia Peace Talks

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York.

Speaking from Trump Tower, Zelenskiy outlined his 'victory plan' for Ukraine, while Trump praised him and emphasized his strong relationships with both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'We have a very good relationship with President Zelenskiy, and also a very good relationship with President Putin,' Trump stated. 'I think if we win, we'll resolve this conflict quickly,' he added, referring to the upcoming U.S presidential election on November 5.

The meeting follows Trump's earlier criticism of Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, casting doubt on Ukraine's ability to win the conflict. Zelenskiy, in the U.S. for the U.N. General Assembly, also met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)