Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with Trump was 'productive'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had a "very productive" meeting in New York with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with both agreeing that the 2-1/2-year-old war had to be stopped.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had a "very productive" meeting in New York with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with both agreeing that the 2-1/2-year-old war had to be stopped.

"I had a very productive meeting with @realDonaldTrump. I presented him our Victory Plan, and we thoroughly reviewed the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people. Many details were discussed," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media platform X.

"We share the common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must prevail."

