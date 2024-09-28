Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Questions PM Modi's Silence on Hindenburg and Manipur Violence

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing issues such as the Hindenburg report and the Manipur violence, while responding to accusations from the BJP regarding the MUDA site allotment case. Siddaramaiah suggested that Modi should address corruption within his own party first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:41 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Hindenburg report and the Manipur violence, as he hit back at the latter for raising the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against him to target the Congress during a poll campaign in Haryana.

Alleging that there are many corrupt individuals within the BJP, Siddaramaiah urged the Prime Minister to first correct issues within his own party. 'There are many corrupt people in his party (BJP). Let him correct it first. Why doesn't Narendra Modi speak about Hindenburg (report)? On Manipur? Why hasn't he visited Manipur? Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) has raised these issues. Why don't he speak on that?' Siddaramaiah retorted.

Modi, during a poll rally in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday, accused Siddaramaiah of being involved in a land scam, citing that even the high court supported a probe against him. On Friday, Lokayukta police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA case following a Special Court's directive.

The Special Court order came after the High Court upheld the Governor's sanction for investigating Siddaramaiah concerning the illegal allotment of 14 sites to his wife by MUDA. The investigation was ordered in response to a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

