High Stakes and High Hopes in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses voter enthusiasm in its first assembly elections post Article 370 abrogation. Candidates from JKNC and Congress highlight issues like unemployment and misgovernance, while voter turnout showcases public engagement in the democratic process.

Updated: 28-09-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:08 IST
JKNC leader Farooq Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from the Gulmarg Assembly constituency, Farooq Shah, expressed strong belief in his party's victory in the upcoming assembly election. Shah noted a public desire for change, citing unmet expectations and a lack of job opportunities for youth. He emphasized his commitment to the development of the constituency, describing Gulmarg as one of the top global destinations.

In parallel, Congress candidate from Billawar Assembly constituency, Manohar Lal Sharma, criticized the BJP for its 'misgovernance and anti-people policies.' Sharma pointed to pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and corruption, highlighting widespread public dissatisfaction. Speaking from Kathua, he remarked that women, farmers, and laborers are leading the electoral charge against the BJP, reflecting deep-seated anger within the community.

The elections are being held in three phases after a decade-long hiatus, marking the first polls since the abrogation of Article 370. The second phase recorded a 57.31 percent voter turnout, with varying percentages across constituencies. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8 according to the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

