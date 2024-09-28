High Stakes and High Hopes in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses voter enthusiasm in its first assembly elections post Article 370 abrogation. Candidates from JKNC and Congress highlight issues like unemployment and misgovernance, while voter turnout showcases public engagement in the democratic process.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from the Gulmarg Assembly constituency, Farooq Shah, expressed strong belief in his party's victory in the upcoming assembly election. Shah noted a public desire for change, citing unmet expectations and a lack of job opportunities for youth. He emphasized his commitment to the development of the constituency, describing Gulmarg as one of the top global destinations.
In parallel, Congress candidate from Billawar Assembly constituency, Manohar Lal Sharma, criticized the BJP for its 'misgovernance and anti-people policies.' Sharma pointed to pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and corruption, highlighting widespread public dissatisfaction. Speaking from Kathua, he remarked that women, farmers, and laborers are leading the electoral charge against the BJP, reflecting deep-seated anger within the community.
The elections are being held in three phases after a decade-long hiatus, marking the first polls since the abrogation of Article 370. The second phase recorded a 57.31 percent voter turnout, with varying percentages across constituencies. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8 according to the Election Commission of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly Elections
- Article 370
- Farooq Shah
- Manohar Lal Sharma
- BJP
- JKNC
- Congress
- Polling
ALSO READ
Gehlot Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP Criticism Over Reservation Comments
BJP talking about bail conditions imposed on Kejriwal because they are scared about him coming out: AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
SC has given a big message to BJP, party has to stop 'dictatorship': Manish Sisodia after Kejriwal granted bail.
SC order big slap on BJP's face, court noted that CBI acting like caged parrot: Manish Sisodia after Kejriwal granted bail.
Supreme Court has shown mirror to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, granted him conditional bail: BJP.