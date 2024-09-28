Left Menu

Tributes Pour In: Sitaram Yechury's Role in Unifying INDIA Bloc Remembered

Leaders from the INDIA bloc hailed Sitaram Yechury as the unifying force in shaping the alliance during a condolence meeting. Remembered for his role in bridging political divides, Yechury's death is seen as a significant loss for the opposition. His efforts in strengthening democracy and the Left movement in India were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:51 IST
Tributes Pour In: Sitaram Yechury's Role in Unifying INDIA Bloc Remembered
Sitaram Yechury
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from the INDIA bloc hailed Sitaram Yechury as the unifying force in shaping the alliance during a condolence meeting. Attendees included notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who expressed their respect and cited Yechury's significant influence on the political landscape in recent years.

Rahul Gandhi described Yechury as a bridge between Congress and other parties, emphasizing his flexibility and ability to understand various political perspectives. Mallikarjun Kharge credited Yechury with being instrumental in the formation of the INDIA alliance, highlighting his pivotal role.

Farooq Abdullah and Prakash Karat underscored Yechury's contributions to secular, democratic forces. Brinda Karat and other leaders also acknowledged his lifelong commitment to Marxism and his efforts in unifying different political ideologies under the INDIA bloc. Economist Prabhat Patnaik and social activist Teesta Setalvad were among others who paid homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024