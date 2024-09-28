Tributes Pour In: Sitaram Yechury's Role in Unifying INDIA Bloc Remembered
Leaders from the INDIA bloc hailed Sitaram Yechury as the unifying force in shaping the alliance during a condolence meeting. Remembered for his role in bridging political divides, Yechury's death is seen as a significant loss for the opposition. His efforts in strengthening democracy and the Left movement in India were highlighted.
Leaders from the INDIA bloc hailed Sitaram Yechury as the unifying force in shaping the alliance during a condolence meeting. Attendees included notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who expressed their respect and cited Yechury's significant influence on the political landscape in recent years.
Rahul Gandhi described Yechury as a bridge between Congress and other parties, emphasizing his flexibility and ability to understand various political perspectives. Mallikarjun Kharge credited Yechury with being instrumental in the formation of the INDIA alliance, highlighting his pivotal role.
Farooq Abdullah and Prakash Karat underscored Yechury's contributions to secular, democratic forces. Brinda Karat and other leaders also acknowledged his lifelong commitment to Marxism and his efforts in unifying different political ideologies under the INDIA bloc. Economist Prabhat Patnaik and social activist Teesta Setalvad were among others who paid homage.
