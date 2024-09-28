Congress Leader Pawan Khera Confident of Victory in Upcoming Haryana Elections

In a significant buildup to the Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed confidence on Saturday that the electorate is leaning towards the Congress. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that various sections of society, including farmers, wrestlers, and soldiers, are determined to bring change after a decade of challenges. 'Our guarantees like free electricity, medical treatment, and financial assistance to women are resonating with the public. People want Congress to win,' Khera stated.

Earlier in the day, Congress unveiled its comprehensive manifesto, featuring key promises such as free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance to women, MSP guarantees for farmers, and a caste census in the state. The manifesto launch was attended by significant party figures including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Udai Bhan.

The manifesto's major highlights include 300 units of free electricity and Rs 25 lakhs in free medical treatment per family. Additionally, financial aid of Rs 2000 per month will be provided to women aged 18-60, and Rs 500 for gas cylinders. Legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate crop compensation have also been promised. Furthermore, the manifesto includes provisions for a caste-based survey, increased creamy layer limits, land and housing for the poor, and job creation for the youth.

Another key promise is the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and monthly pensions for senior citizens, the handicapped, and widows. 'We are committed to a safe Haryana,' Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal said, pledging the construction of new universities and respect for the Punjabi language.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda highlighted the extensive research and effort invested into the manifesto, drawing insights from Rajasthan's tenure under Ashok Gehlot. 'This manifesto was created after significant hard work and input from various states,' he stated.

The Haryana polls on October 5 will decide the fate of the 90-member state legislative assembly, with results declared on October 8. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)