Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson laid out a detailed policy agenda on Tuesday aimed at Republican goals should they take the majority next year. His proposals include extending tax cuts from the Trump administration, reducing the federal workforce, and increasing school choice for parents.

In his speech at the New York Stock Exchange, Johnson emphasized five key policy points: extending Trump-era tax cuts, confronting China, boosting oil and gas production, expanding school choice, and shrinking the federal government.

With the narrow House majority in play this election season, Johnson painted a grim picture of the economy under President Joe Biden, despite solid economic growth and low unemployment rates. He argued that high inflation, taxes, and over-regulation are threatening businesses and families across the country.

