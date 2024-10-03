Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding an alarming rise in crime in Delhi, citing a tragic incident where a doctor was shot dead inside a hospital. Bharadwaj criticized the Central government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's administration for what he termed as an alarming increase in lawlessness in the capital.

Taking to social media, he claimed, "Delhi has become a crime capital." He pointed out how gangsters were comfortably operating, making extortion calls, and undertaking murders. He directly attributed this to the 'failure' of the Central Government and the LG's office. The Delhi police confirmed that a doctor was fatally shot at Nima Hospital, with CCTV footage under review to identify the suspects.

The hospital staff recounted that two individuals arrived with injuries, demanded to meet the doctor, and subsequently killed him in his cabin. Police have launched a suspect search as part of their ongoing investigation. Bharadwaj emphasized a growing trend of gangsterism, mentioning incidents like the murder of a gym owner and threats received by AAP MLAs. Delhi MLAs have written to the LG seeking a meeting to address escalating extortion demands.

