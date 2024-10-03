Left Menu

Gas Security Alliance: Mozambique's Strategic Reliance

Mozambique's ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo is likely to win the upcoming elections. He plans to rely on Rwanda's military and European funding to secure vital LNG projects amid ongoing Islamist violence. His strategic alliance aims to resume halted operations in the troubled Cabo Delgado province.

Updated: 03-10-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:36 IST
Daniel Chapo, Mozambique's ruling party candidate, is poised for victory in this month's elections. With a focus on reviving foreign-funded gas projects halted by Islamist insurgency, Chapo aims to rely on Rwandan military prowess and European financial backing.

Despite recent security setbacks, Rwanda provides a strategic advantage in securing LNG sites critical to Mozambique's economic aspirations. Special forces have been tasked to stabilize areas, reflective of the enduring partnership fostered since President Nyusi's tenure.

The region's delicate security dynamic continues to attract European donors willing to support counterterrorism efforts, underpinning Mozambique's bid to rejuvenate its energy sector and become a key gas exporter.

